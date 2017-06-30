Area Scoreboard (6/30)
High School Baseball
- Senior 5, Cedar Falls 3. Senior led game two 8-1 in the 4th when the stormy weather came in and suspended it.
- Hempstead 10, Waterloo East 0. The Mustangs Tyler Cooksley threw a no-hitter over 4 1/3 for the win. The game was called with one out in the bottom of the 5th. The weather ppd. game two.
- Bellevue Marquette Catholic split a doubleheader with Maquoketa Valley losing 7-0 in game one then winning the second game 8-5.
- Bellevue lost twice to Monticello 6-0 and 10-0 (6)
- Clayton Ridge lost to North Tama 4-2.
High School Softball
- Wahlert lost twice at #13 5A Linn-Mar 8-0 and 18-0.
- #14 5A Hempstead beat Cedar Rapids Washington twice 15-0 and 17-0.
- Senior at Iowa City West ppd. to July 5th
- #5 2A Dyersville Beckman split with Anamosa losing 3-1 and winning 14-0.
- Cascade beat North Cedar twice 11-3 and 9-3.
- Bellevue split with Monticello winning 13-3 and losing 14-2.
- Bellevue Marquette Catholic lost to Maquoketa Valley 7-2.
- Clayton Ridge lost twice to Ed-Co 11-2 and 5-4.