Area Scoreboard (6/27)
High School Baseball
- #9 3A Wahlert lost twice to #3 4A Iowa City West 13-3 and 6-5.
- Senior was swept by Linn-Mar 10-3 and 5-4 (10)
- Hempstead split with #4 4A Iowa City High losing 5-2 then winning 9-1.
- #9 4A Western Dubuque with two wins over Solon 12-3 and 9-4.
- #6 2A Cascade lost twice to Monticello 3-1 and 9-7.
- Bellevue Marquette Catholic wins twice over East Buchanan 12-2 and 20-3
- Clayton Ridge defeated Ed-Co twice 12-0(6) and 8-2.
- Bellevue dropped a pair at Northeast Goose Lake 3-2 and 6-2.
High School Softball
- Western Dubuque split with Solon winning 17-1 and falling 16-4 (4).
- Clayton Ridge sweeps MFL Mar-Mac 10-9 (8) and 5-2.
- #5 2A Dyersville Beckman takes two from Central Dewitt 11-7(8) and 20-9.
- Bellevue lost twice to Northeast Goose Lake 6-4 and 9-6.