Area Scoreboard (6/23)
High School Baseball
- #10 4A Western Dubuque defeated Vinton-Shellsburg 5-4 (8) and then game two was suspended in the 7th with the game tied 10-10.
- #3 2A Cascade lost 3-2 to #2 2A Wilton
- Bellevue 7, West Liberty 2
- Bellevue Marquette Catholic took both games from Springville 9-5 and 8-3.
High School Softball
- In a battle of ranked teams in Class 5A; 14th ranked Hempstead lost twice at 4th ranked Cedar Rapids Jefferson 7-6 and 9-1.
- Senior split with Cedar Rapids Xavier winning 3-0 and losing 4-3.
- Cascade lost to Wilton 4-3.
- Clayton Ridge lost twice to North Fayette Valley 13-3 and 5-4.
- Bellevue lost to West Liberty 7-5.
- Bellevue Marquette Catholic wins twice over Springville 4-2 and 6-5.