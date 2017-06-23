Listen Live
Delays and Cancellations

Area Scoreboard (6/23)

June 23, 2017   Sports

High School Baseball

  • #10 4A Western Dubuque defeated Vinton-Shellsburg 5-4 (8) and then game two was suspended in the 7th with the game tied 10-10.
  • #3 2A Cascade lost 3-2 to #2 2A Wilton
  • Bellevue 7, West Liberty 2
  • Bellevue Marquette Catholic took both games from Springville 9-5 and 8-3.

High School Softball

  • In a battle of ranked teams in Class 5A; 14th ranked Hempstead lost twice at 4th ranked Cedar Rapids Jefferson 7-6 and 9-1.
  • Senior split with Cedar Rapids Xavier winning 3-0 and losing 4-3.
  • Cascade lost to Wilton 4-3.
  • Clayton Ridge lost twice to North Fayette Valley 13-3 and 5-4.
  • Bellevue lost to West Liberty 7-5.
  • Bellevue Marquette Catholic wins twice over Springville 4-2 and 6-5.
Print Friendly