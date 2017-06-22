Listen Live
Area Scoreboard (6/22)

June 22, 2017   Sports

High School Baseball

  • #3 2A Cascade 2, #2 1A North Linn 1

 

High School Softball

  • Senior 11, Waterloo West 3 (completion of a suspended game)
  • Cascade took two from North Fayette-Valley 4-2 and 6-0.
