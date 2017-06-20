Area Scoreboard (6/20)
High School Baseball
- Senior with two victories over Waterloo West 10-7 and 14-1 (5)
- #10 3A Wahlert won twice over Waterloo East 10-1 and 5-1.
- Hempstead split with Cedar Falls losing 8-3 and winning 8-5.
- 10th ranked Western Dubuque defeated West Delaware twice 14-4 (6) and 7-1.
- Clayton Ridge swept North Fayette Valley 10-2 and 16-1 (4)
- #10 2A Iowa City Regina 1, #4 2A Cascade 0 (11 innings)
- Bellevue 4, Mid-Prairie 1
High School Softball
- Western Dubuque split with 11th ranked 3A West Delaware winning 6-2 and losing 5-4.
- #7 3A Dyersville Beckman lost twice to #8 3A Mt. Vernon 2-1 and 5-4.
- Bellevue Marquette Catholic wins twice over Midland 13-1 and 14-2.
- Clayton Ridge split with South Winneshiek winning 10-0 and losing 11-1.
- Mid-Prairie 7, Bellevue 5.