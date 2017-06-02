Listen Live
Area Scoreboard (6/2)

June 2, 2017   Sports

High School Baseball

  • Wahlert 4, Senior 3 (8) Game 2 tonight at Petrakis Park (7:30pm)
  • Western Dubuque swept Independence 4-0 and 8-1
  • Bellevue Marquette Catholic lost twice to North Linn 8-1 and 7-6.
  • Cascade 5, Durant 1
  • Clayton Ridge lost twice to Lansing Kee 14-10, 6-2
  • Maquoketa split with Williamsburg winning 7-1 and losing 13-11

High School Softball

Wisconsin Sectional Finals

  • Division 4: Juda/Albany 6, Iowa Grant 1
  • Division 5: Belmont 13, Black hawk 0 (Belmont advance to state semi’s Thursday in Madison and will McDonnell Central.

Iowa Regular Season

  • Senior defeated Waterloo East twice 4-1 and 6-5
  • Hempstead split at Cedar Rapids Xavier winning 10-7 and losing 3-2.
  • Wahlert swept Cedar Rapids Washington 14-0 and 15-0.
  • Bellevue Marquette Catholic split with North Linn winning 6-1 and losing 6-1.
  • Dyersville Beckman split with Solon winning 6-5 and losing 15-5.
  • Bellevue 14, Tipton 4
  • Clayton Ridge lost twice to Lansing Kee 10-0 and 13-0.

 

