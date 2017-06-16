Area Scoreboard (6/16)
High School Baseball
- Senior scored 9 runs in the bottom of the 4th inning of the suspended game with Hempstead and won in five innings 13-0. The Rams carried the momentum into game two winning 7-5 and claiming the outright City Championship with the two wins.
- Western Dubuque 11, Benton 1 (5), game two was suspended in the 2nd inning with the Bobcats leading 1-0.
- Beckman Catholic defeated South Tama twice 12-5 and 2-1
- Cascade topped Tipton 5-1
- Clayton Ridge wins 3-2 over South Winneshiek. Game two was suspended in the 4th with Clayton Ridge leading 9-1.
- Wilton 1, Bellevue 0 (Suspended in the 4th inning)
- Bellevue Marquette Catholic lost twice to Calamus-Wheatland 10-0 and 5-0
High School Softball
- 10th ranked Hempstead got swept by Linn-Mar 4-0 and 4-0.
- Senior lost twice to Iowa City High 5-1 and 7-1.
- Wahlert at Cedar Falls (ppd.)
- Cascade 13, Tipton 0
- Bellevue Marquette Catholic lost twice to Calamus-Wheatland 14-4 and 9-4.
- Bellevue lost to Wilton 7-5.