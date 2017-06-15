Area Scoreboard (6/15)
High School Baseball
- The Senior Rams led the Hempstead Mustangs 4-0 in the top of the 4th inning when the heavy rains and hail fell at Senior High School causing the suspension of the game. The teams will resume the suspended game at Hempstead’s Dick Core Field around 3 o’clock following the sophomore game which is now scheduled for a 1 o’clock start. The regularly scheduled varsity contest at Hempstead will begin between 5 and 5:30pm.
High School Softball
- Senior 3, Waterloo West 0 (2nd game ppd.)
- #8 Class 3A Dyersville Beckman Catholic defeated South Tama twice 11-3 and 13-0.