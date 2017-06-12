Area Scoreboard (6/12)

High School Baseball

Yesterday at the Dowling Baseball Classic in West Des Moines: Wahlert lost to 2nd ranked Class 4A Dowling 11-1. The 4th ranked Class 3A Golden Eagles returned with a 1-and-2 record at the classic. On Saturday Wahlert defeated Sioux City Bishop Heelan 5-1 and lost to 2nd ranked Class 3A Davenport Assumption 12-2.

All three Dubuque High School teams will play conference doubleheaders later today: Hempstead will travel to Cedar Rapids Jefferson(5:00pm), Senior is hosting Cedar Rapids Xavier (3:30pm), and Wahlert plays a pair at Cedar Rapids Kennedy(5:00pm).