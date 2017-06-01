Area Scoreboard (6/1)
High School Girls Soccer
- Hempstead defeated Linn-Mar 1-0 in the 5A Regional Semi-Finals at Linn-Mar and will meet Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the Finals on Monday night at Kingston Stadium. Kennedy defeated Western Dubuque 3-1.
High School Baseball
- Wahlert 15, Maquoketa 0
- Western Dubuque 5, Hempstead 2
Wisconsin Regional Final Scores
Division 2
- Mount Horeb 9, River Valley 8
Division 3
- Lancaster 12, Fennimore 9 (Lancaster meets Aquinas Tuesday at noon at Whitehall in the Sectional semi-final)
- Darlington 11, Shullsburg/Benton 8 (Darlington meets Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday at 3:00pm at Whitehall in the other sectional semi-finals)
Division 4
- Riverdale 1, Highland 0 (9) (Riverdale meets Desoto Tuesday at 1:15 at Riverdale in the sectional semi-finals)
High School Softball
- Dyersville Beckman took two from Independence 2-1 and 7-6.
- Western Dubuque 14, Marion 1.