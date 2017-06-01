Listen Live
Area Scoreboard (6/1)

June 1, 2017   Sports

High School Girls Soccer

  • Hempstead defeated Linn-Mar 1-0 in the 5A Regional Semi-Finals at Linn-Mar and will meet Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the Finals on Monday night at Kingston Stadium. Kennedy defeated Western Dubuque 3-1.

High School Baseball

  • Wahlert 15, Maquoketa 0
  • Western Dubuque 5, Hempstead 2

Wisconsin Regional Final Scores

Division 2

  • Mount Horeb 9, River Valley 8

Division 3

  • Lancaster 12, Fennimore 9 (Lancaster meets Aquinas Tuesday at noon at Whitehall in the Sectional semi-final)
  • Darlington 11, Shullsburg/Benton 8 (Darlington meets Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday at 3:00pm at Whitehall in the other sectional semi-finals)

Division 4

  • Riverdale 1, Highland 0 (9) (Riverdale meets Desoto Tuesday at 1:15 at Riverdale in the sectional semi-finals)

 

High School Softball

  • Dyersville Beckman took two from Independence 2-1 and 7-6.
  • Western Dubuque 14, Marion 1.
