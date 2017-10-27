Area Scoreboard (10/27)
High School Volleyball
IOWA REGIONAL SEMI-FINALS
Class 2A Region 7
- Bellevue 3, North Cedar 2 (Bellevue meets #1 Dike New Hartford on Tuesday at Delhi in the Region Final)
Class 1A Region 7
- #2 Springville 3, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 0
WISCONSIN SECTIONAL SEMI-FINALS
Division 3
- #8 Waterloo 3, #3 Cuba City 1
Division 4
- #7 Benton 3, Seneca 0 (Benton meets Bangor Saturday night in the Sectional 3 Final at Wauzeka-Steuben)
ILLINOIS REGIONAL FINALS
Class 2A
- Galena 2, Dakota 0 (Galena meets Port Byron on Monday night at Oregon)
Class 1A
- Durand 2, River Ridge 0