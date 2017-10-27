Listen Live
Area Scoreboard (10/27)

October 27, 2017   Sports

High School Volleyball

IOWA REGIONAL SEMI-FINALS

Class 2A Region 7

  • Bellevue 3, North Cedar 2 (Bellevue meets #1 Dike New Hartford on Tuesday at Delhi in the Region Final)

Class 1A Region 7

  • #2 Springville 3, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 0

WISCONSIN SECTIONAL SEMI-FINALS

Division 3

  • #8 Waterloo 3, #3 Cuba City 1

Division 4

  • #7 Benton 3, Seneca 0 (Benton meets Bangor Saturday night in the Sectional 3 Final at Wauzeka-Steuben)

ILLINOIS REGIONAL FINALS

Class 2A

  • Galena 2, Dakota 0 (Galena meets Port Byron on Monday night at Oregon)

Class 1A

  • Durand 2, River Ridge 0
