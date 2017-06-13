Listen Live
Delays and Cancellations

Area Scoreboard (6-13)

June 13, 2017   Sports

High School Baseball

  • Senior split a doubleheader with Cedar Rapids Xavier losing 16-9 then winning the second game 8-7.
  • 9th ranked 3A Wahlert split at Cedar Rapids Kennedy winning the first game 7-1, then losing 7-5.
  • Hempstead split at Cedar Rapids Jefferson winning 9-2 then losing 5-2.
  • Western Dubuque beat Anamosa twice 15-0 and 7-2.
  • Bellevue Marquette Catholic swept Central City 16-5 and 14-1.
  • Bellevue split with Camanche winning 10-6 and losing 4-2.

High School Softball

  • #8 Class 3A Dyersville Beckman split with #6 4A West Delaware losing 3-0 and then winning 7-4.
  • Bellevue lost twice to Camanche 12-4 and 6-4.
  • Bellevue Marquette Catholic dropped two against Central City 10-4 and 8-3.
Print Friendly