Area Scoreboard (6-13)
High School Baseball
- Senior split a doubleheader with Cedar Rapids Xavier losing 16-9 then winning the second game 8-7.
- 9th ranked 3A Wahlert split at Cedar Rapids Kennedy winning the first game 7-1, then losing 7-5.
- Hempstead split at Cedar Rapids Jefferson winning 9-2 then losing 5-2.
- Western Dubuque beat Anamosa twice 15-0 and 7-2.
- Bellevue Marquette Catholic swept Central City 16-5 and 14-1.
- Bellevue split with Camanche winning 10-6 and losing 4-2.
High School Softball
- #8 Class 3A Dyersville Beckman split with #6 4A West Delaware losing 3-0 and then winning 7-4.
- Bellevue lost twice to Camanche 12-4 and 6-4.
- Bellevue Marquette Catholic dropped two against Central City 10-4 and 8-3.