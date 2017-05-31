Area Scoreboard (5/31)

High School Baseball

Senior split with Cedar Rapids Washington losing 6-1 and winning 4-1

ranked 3A Wahlert sweeps Cedar Rapids Xavier 12-2 and 5-4. Western Dubuque swept Maquoketa 14-0 and 5-1.

#7 Class 2A Cascade 9, West Branch 2

Bellevue Marquette Catholic takes two from Prince of Peace10-0 and 11-1.

#3 Class 2A Dyersville Beckman split with Solon winning 6-0 and losing 4-3

#10 Class 2A Iowa City Regina 7, Bellevue 4

Wisconsin High School Baseball Regional Scores

Division 2

Prairie du Chien 10, Westby 0

Platteville vs Viroqua (No score)

River Valley 7, Edgewood 6 (River Valley at Mt. Horeb in Regional Final today)

Division 3

Fennimore 12, Necedah 1

Lancaster 8, Brookwood 6

(Lancaster at Fennimore today in the Regional Final)

Darlington 10, New Glarus 5

Shullsburg/Benton 10, Mineral Point 0

(Shullsburg/Benton at Darlington today in the Regional Final)

Division 4

Highland 11, Potosi 1

Riverdale 14, River Ridge 2

(Riverdale at Highland today in the Regional Final)

High School Softball

Hempstead with a doubleheader sweep of Wahlert 13-1 and 9-3. In the twinbill the Mustangs Kaylie Springer was 8 for 9 with 5 RBI’s and 5 Runs scored.

Clayton Ridge 16, Central Elkader 9

Regina, Iowa City 11, Bellevue 0

WISCONSIN Sectional Semi-Finals

Division 4

Iowa Grant 13, Wisconsin Heights 5

(Iowa Grant meets Juda/Albany tomorrow at Darlington in the Sectional Frinal

Division 5

Belmont 3, Southwestern 1

Black Hawk 7, Johnson Creek 6

(Belmont faces Black Hawk tomorrow in the Sectional Final at Belmont)

High School Girls Soccer

Class 1A Region 5