Area Scoreboard (5/31)
High School Baseball
- Senior split with Cedar Rapids Washington losing 6-1 and winning 4-1
- 3rd ranked 3A Wahlert sweeps Cedar Rapids Xavier 12-2 and 5-4.
- Western Dubuque swept Maquoketa 14-0 and 5-1.
- #7 Class 2A Cascade 9, West Branch 2
- Bellevue Marquette Catholic takes two from Prince of Peace10-0 and 11-1.
- #3 Class 2A Dyersville Beckman split with Solon winning 6-0 and losing 4-3
- #10 Class 2A Iowa City Regina 7, Bellevue 4
Wisconsin High School Baseball Regional Scores
Division 2
- Prairie du Chien 10, Westby 0
- Platteville vs Viroqua (No score)
- River Valley 7, Edgewood 6 (River Valley at Mt. Horeb in Regional Final today)
Division 3
- Fennimore 12, Necedah 1
- Lancaster 8, Brookwood 6
(Lancaster at Fennimore today in the Regional Final)
- Darlington 10, New Glarus 5
- Shullsburg/Benton 10, Mineral Point 0
(Shullsburg/Benton at Darlington today in the Regional Final)
Division 4
- Highland 11, Potosi 1
- Riverdale 14, River Ridge 2
(Riverdale at Highland today in the Regional Final)
High School Softball
- Hempstead with a doubleheader sweep of Wahlert 13-1 and 9-3. In the twinbill the Mustangs Kaylie Springer was 8 for 9 with 5 RBI’s and 5 Runs scored.
- Clayton Ridge 16, Central Elkader 9
- Regina, Iowa City 11, Bellevue 0
WISCONSIN Sectional Semi-Finals
Division 4
- Iowa Grant 13, Wisconsin Heights 5
(Iowa Grant meets Juda/Albany tomorrow at Darlington in the Sectional Frinal
Division 5
- Belmont 3, Southwestern 1
- Black Hawk 7, Johnson Creek 6
(Belmont faces Black Hawk tomorrow in the Sectional Final at Belmont)
High School Girls Soccer
Class 1A Region 5
- Wahlert Catholic 1, Anamosa 0 (Wahlert travels to Waterloo Columbus on Friday)
- Dyersville Beckman 10, Monticello 0 (Beckman travels to Denver on Friday)