Area Scoreboard (5/31)

May 31, 2017   Sports

High School Baseball

  • Senior split with Cedar Rapids Washington losing 6-1 and winning 4-1
  • 3rd ranked 3A Wahlert sweeps Cedar Rapids Xavier 12-2 and 5-4.
  • Western Dubuque swept Maquoketa 14-0 and 5-1.
  • #7 Class 2A Cascade 9, West Branch 2
  • Bellevue Marquette Catholic takes two from Prince of Peace10-0 and 11-1.
  • #3 Class 2A Dyersville Beckman split with Solon winning 6-0 and losing 4-3
  • #10 Class 2A Iowa City Regina 7, Bellevue 4

Wisconsin High School Baseball Regional Scores

Division 2

  • Prairie du Chien 10, Westby 0
  • Platteville vs Viroqua (No score)
  • River Valley 7, Edgewood 6 (River Valley at Mt. Horeb in Regional Final today)

Division 3

  • Fennimore 12, Necedah 1
  • Lancaster 8, Brookwood 6

(Lancaster at Fennimore today in the Regional Final)

  • Darlington 10, New Glarus 5
  • Shullsburg/Benton 10, Mineral Point 0

(Shullsburg/Benton at Darlington today in the Regional Final)

Division 4

  • Highland 11, Potosi 1
  • Riverdale 14, River Ridge 2

(Riverdale at Highland today in the Regional Final)

High School Softball

  • Hempstead with a doubleheader sweep of Wahlert 13-1 and 9-3. In the twinbill the Mustangs Kaylie Springer was 8 for 9 with 5 RBI’s and 5 Runs scored.
  • Clayton Ridge 16, Central Elkader 9
  • Regina, Iowa City 11, Bellevue 0

WISCONSIN Sectional Semi-Finals

Division 4

  • Iowa Grant 13, Wisconsin Heights 5

(Iowa Grant meets Juda/Albany tomorrow at Darlington in the Sectional Frinal

Division 5

  • Belmont 3, Southwestern 1
  • Black Hawk 7, Johnson Creek 6

(Belmont faces Black Hawk tomorrow in the Sectional Final at Belmont)

High School Girls Soccer

Class 1A Region 5

  • Wahlert Catholic 1, Anamosa 0 (Wahlert travels to Waterloo Columbus on Friday)
  • Dyersville Beckman 10, Monticello 0 (Beckman travels to Denver on Friday)
