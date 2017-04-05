Listen Live
Area Scoreboard (4/5)

April 5, 2017   Sports

High School Baseball

  • West Carroll 8, East Dubuque 6
  • Pearl City 4, Galena 3
  • Platteville 11, Potosi 0
  • Fennimore 2, Darlington 1
  • Cuba City 5, Riverdale 2

High School Softball

  • West Carroll 6, East Dubuque 5
  • Platteville 13, Potosi 10
  • Belmont 5, Dodgeville 0

High School Boys Soccer

  • Dewitt Central 4, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 0

High School Track and Field

  • At the Dubuque Senior Invitational at Dalzell Field, Hempstead placed 2nd with 127, Senior was 3rd with 121, Wahlert 4th with 103. Decorah won the meet with 149.

College Baseball

  • Clarke 6, University of Dubuque 0
  • Loras fell twice to Coe 8-0 and 14-3

College Softball

  • Loras sweeps Dubuque 3-0 and 3-1
  • Clarke won twice against Culver Stockton 5-4 and 5-3

College Mens Tennis

Loras 9, Marian College 0

