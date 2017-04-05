Area Scoreboard (4/5)
High School Baseball
- West Carroll 8, East Dubuque 6
- Pearl City 4, Galena 3
- Platteville 11, Potosi 0
- Fennimore 2, Darlington 1
- Cuba City 5, Riverdale 2
High School Softball
- West Carroll 6, East Dubuque 5
- Platteville 13, Potosi 10
- Belmont 5, Dodgeville 0
High School Boys Soccer
- Dewitt Central 4, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 0
High School Track and Field
- At the Dubuque Senior Invitational at Dalzell Field, Hempstead placed 2nd with 127, Senior was 3rd with 121, Wahlert 4th with 103. Decorah won the meet with 149.
College Baseball
- Clarke 6, University of Dubuque 0
- Loras fell twice to Coe 8-0 and 14-3
College Softball
- Loras sweeps Dubuque 3-0 and 3-1
- Clarke won twice against Culver Stockton 5-4 and 5-3
College Mens Tennis
Loras 9, Marian College 0