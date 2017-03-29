Area Scoreboard (3/29)
High School Baseball
ILLINOIS
- River Ridge/Scales Mound 4, Galena 0
- Warren/Stockton 11, East Dubuque 1
WISCONSIN
- Pecatonica 1, Mineral Point 0
- Seneca 10, River Ridge 0
High School Softball
ILLINOIS
- Scales Mound/River Ridge 13, Galena 10
- East Dubuque 12, Stockton/Warren 6
WISCONSIN
- Potosi 3, Southwestern 2
- Belmont 4, Cuba City 1
College Baseball
- Rockford 6, Loras 3
- Dubuque split at Concordia-Chicago: Losing 2-1 and winning 9-7
College Softball
- Clarke sweeps Mount Mercy 8-0 and 5-0 (Clarke now 16-4, 8-2)
- Loras and UW Platteville split. Loras 8-2 in the first game and UWP winning the second game 9-5.
College Men’s Volleyball
- #1 Grand View 3, #7 Clarke 0
College Men’s Lacrosse
- Dubuque 7, Monmouth 5