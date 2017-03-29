Listen Live
Area Scoreboard (3/29)

March 29, 2017   Sports

High School Baseball

ILLINOIS

  • River Ridge/Scales Mound 4, Galena 0
  • Warren/Stockton 11, East Dubuque 1

WISCONSIN

  • Pecatonica 1, Mineral Point 0
  • Seneca 10, River Ridge 0

High School Softball

ILLINOIS

  • Scales Mound/River Ridge 13, Galena 10
  • East Dubuque 12, Stockton/Warren 6

WISCONSIN

  • Potosi 3, Southwestern 2
  • Belmont 4, Cuba City 1

College Baseball

  • Rockford 6, Loras 3
  • Dubuque split at Concordia-Chicago: Losing 2-1 and winning 9-7

 

College Softball

  • Clarke sweeps Mount Mercy 8-0 and 5-0 (Clarke now 16-4, 8-2)
  • Loras and UW Platteville split. Loras 8-2 in the first game and UWP winning the second game 9-5.

College Men’s Volleyball

  • #1 Grand View 3, #7 Clarke 0

College Men’s Lacrosse

  • Dubuque 7, Monmouth 5
