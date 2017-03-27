Listen Live
Area Scoreboard (3/27)

March 27, 2017   Sports

College Baseball

  • Simpson 10, Loras 9 and Loras 13, Simpson 0
  • Dubuque 10, Central 9 and Dubuque 2, Central 1
  • #16 Clarke now 24-and-5 and 10-2 on the season after winning the completion of a suspended game at Culver-Stockton 6-5, then splitting the regularly scheduled doubleheader falling 1-0 then winning the second game 2-1.

College Softball

  • At the Augustana Tournament: Dubuque 6, Augustana 3 and Dubuque 3, Ripon 0
  • Cornell 10, Loras 1 and Loras 2, Cornell 1

Women’s Lacrosse

  • Illinois Tech 12, Loras 3
