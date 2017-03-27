Area Scoreboard (3/27)
College Baseball
- Simpson 10, Loras 9 and Loras 13, Simpson 0
- Dubuque 10, Central 9 and Dubuque 2, Central 1
- #16 Clarke now 24-and-5 and 10-2 on the season after winning the completion of a suspended game at Culver-Stockton 6-5, then splitting the regularly scheduled doubleheader falling 1-0 then winning the second game 2-1.
College Softball
- At the Augustana Tournament: Dubuque 6, Augustana 3 and Dubuque 3, Ripon 0
- Cornell 10, Loras 1 and Loras 2, Cornell 1
Women’s Lacrosse
- Illinois Tech 12, Loras 3