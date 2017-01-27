Area Scoreboard (1/27)

High School Boys Basketball

IOWA

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 52, Solon 49

WISCONSIN

Cuba City 73, Riverdale 49

Darlington 71, Fennimore 42

Iowa Grant 68, Southwestern 42

Mineral Point 74, Boscobel 35

Shullsburg 67, Potosi 43

Cassville 60, Benton 57

Highland 67, Belmont 36

High School Girls Basketball

IOWA

Wahlert, Dubuque 50, Dubuque, Senior 44

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 44, Solon 39, OT

WISCONSIN

Lancaster 45, Dodgeville 41

ILLINOIS

East Dubuque 57, West Carroll 37

Galena 69, Warren 44

Galena’s Katie Furlong eclipses the 1,000 career rebound plateau and is the first player in school history with 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. The Pirates are 20-and-1.

High School Wrestling

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 51, Wahlert 20

Wilton 62, Cascade 15

West Branch 31 Cascade 23

Cascade 30, English Valley 27

College Wrestling

#21 Loras 19, #11 Cornell 16

Luther 27, Dubuque 14