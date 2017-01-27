Area Scoreboard (1/27)
High School Boys Basketball
IOWA
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 52, Solon 49
WISCONSIN
Cuba City 73, Riverdale 49
Darlington 71, Fennimore 42
Iowa Grant 68, Southwestern 42
Mineral Point 74, Boscobel 35
Shullsburg 67, Potosi 43
Cassville 60, Benton 57
Highland 67, Belmont 36
High School Girls Basketball
IOWA
Wahlert, Dubuque 50, Dubuque, Senior 44
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 44, Solon 39, OT
WISCONSIN
Lancaster 45, Dodgeville 41
ILLINOIS
East Dubuque 57, West Carroll 37
Galena 69, Warren 44
Galena’s Katie Furlong eclipses the 1,000 career rebound plateau and is the first player in school history with 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. The Pirates are 20-and-1.
High School Wrestling
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 51, Wahlert 20
Wilton 62, Cascade 15
West Branch 31 Cascade 23
Cascade 30, English Valley 27
College Wrestling
#21 Loras 19, #11 Cornell 16
Luther 27, Dubuque 14