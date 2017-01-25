Area Scoreboard (1/25)
High School Boys Basketball
IOWA
Wahlert 63, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 59
Hempstead 74, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 68
Senior 61, Cedar Rapids Xavier 52
Western Dubuque 67, Central Clinton, DeWitt 41
Cascade 60, Camanche 54
Mount Vernon 59, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 52
North Fayette Valley 51, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 37
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 61, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 35
West Delaware 79, Maquoketa 37
OTHERS
East Dubuque 55, Scales Mound 19
Highland 48, River Ridge 38
Galena 56, Potosi 42
High School Girls Basketball
IOWA
Dubuque, Hempstead 58, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 52
Cedar Rapids Xavier 65, Dubuque, Senior 21
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 72, Wahlert, Dubuque 32
Bellevue 48, Northeast, Goose Lake 37
Cascade 41, Camanche 40
Maquoketa 50, West Delaware, Manchester 43
Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 69, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 10
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 42, North Fayette Valley 41
WISCONSIN
Darlington 68, Southwestern 30
Fennimore 66, Iowa Grant 56
Mineral Point 79, Boscobel 35
Benton 72, Cassville 48
Shullsburg 58, Belmont 39
River Ridge 56, Highland 23