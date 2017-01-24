Area Scoreboard (1/24)
High School Boys Basketball
IOWA
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 62, Anamosa 33
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 79, Postville 48
Solon 71, Maquoketa 60
WISCONSIN
Darlington 49, Barneveld 33
Boscobel 57, Desoto 47
Iowa Grant 68, Belmont 28
Mineral Point 74, Richland Center 63
Wauzeka Steuben 77, Riverdale 61
Benton 55, Monticello 50
Shullsburg 61, Platteville 45
Fennimore 61, Lancaster 56
River Valley 60, Mauston 55
High School Girls Basketball
IOWA
Anamosa 57, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 30
Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 52, Easton Valley 32
WISCONSIN
Lancaster 64, Cassville 30
River Valley 45, Ithica 19
Mineral Point 82, Pecatonica 25
ILLINOIS
East Dubuque 55, Orangeville 30
Galena 59, Pearl City 43
College Men’s Basketball
Dubuque 71, Luther 65
College Women’s Basketball
Dubuque 81, Luther 80