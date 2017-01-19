Area Scoreboard (1/19)
College Men’s Basketball
Loras 92, Nebraska Wesleyan 89 (10th straight win for Loras)
Grand View 98, Clarke 75
UW Platteville 76, UW Stevens Point 71
(Former Hempstead prep Robert Duax 24 points and 6 assists)
College Women’s Basketball
Loras 68, Nebraska Wesleyan 55 (4th straight win for Loras)
Clarke 66, Grand View 55
UW Platteville 67, UW Stevens Point 63
College Wrestling
Loras 34, Buena Vista 10
Regional College Men’s Basketball
Northern Iowa 72, Loyola-Chicago 69 (2OT)
Regional College Women’s Basketball
Minnesota 78, Illinois 50
#2 Baylor 68, Iowa State 42