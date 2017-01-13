Area Scoreboard (1/12)
High School Wrestling
Hempstead 65, Senior 3
Hempstead 48, Iowa City High 23
Wahlert 53, Waterloo West 24
Iowa City West 46, Wahlert 23
Western Dubuque 66, Independence 9
High School Boys Basketball
Southwestern 55, Cuba City 48
Darlington 77, Iowa Grant 34
Mineral Point 61, Fennimore 49
Boscobel 49, Riverdale 48
Shullsburg 58, Highland 38 (Shullsburg 10-0 will meet 10-1 Montezuma at the W.A.T.C. tomorrow.)
Potosi 64, River Ridge 56
Benton 60, Scales Mound 28
Cassville 71, Belmont 36
High School Girls Basketball
Shullsburg 66, Highland 23
College Wrestling
Loras 24, #10 Central 18
UW-La Crosse 25, UW-Platteville 9