Area Scoreboard (10/6)

High School Volleyball

IOWA

Dyersville Beckman 3, West Delaware 1

Cascade 3, Northeast Goose Lake 0

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 3, Midland 0

WISCONSIN

Benton 3, Potosi 0

Cuba City 3, Riverdale 0

Cassville 3, Highland 1

Platteville 3, Prairie du Chien 0

Darlington 3, Boscobel 0

High School Cross Country

An impressive showing by the Hempstead girls and boys teams yesterday at the Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet at the Dubuque Soccer Complex.

The Mustangs girls won the championship while the Mustang boys came in 2nd of the 14 conference schools. The Hempstead girls scored 69 points and won a tie breaker over Iowa City West to capture the crown, they were led by Hannah Brown with a 9th place finish. Senior was 3rd paced by Mia Rampton finishing 6th , Wahlert finished 6th and were led by Gabby Moran in 7th.

In the boys race; Hempstead scored 61 points tied with Cedar Rapids Prairie for first but lost on a tiebreaker. The Mustangs were led by Addison Kalb who finished 2nd. Senior finished 5th led by Jalen Hildebrand who placed 4th. Wahlert ran in 10th place led by Luke Hilby in 40th place.