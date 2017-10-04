Area Scoreboard (10/4)
High School Volleyball
IOWA
- #4 4A Wahlert 3, # 1 4A Cedar Rapids Xavier 1
- #6 5A Hempstead 3, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0
- Cedar Rapids Washington 3, Senior 1
- Western Dubuque 3, Solon 2
- Calamus-Wheatland 3, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 2
- Dyersville Beckman 3, Anamosa 0
WISCONSIN
- Potosi 3, Cassville 0
- Cuba City 3, Mineral Point 0
- Benton 3, Shullsburg 0
- Southwestern 3, Boscobel 0
High School Boys Golf
- The Wahlert High School boy’s golf has moved on to state tournament play this weekend. Yesterday, the Golden Eagles finished 3rd at the district meet at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids. Wahlert tied with Pleasant Valley at 322, but earned the state berth will the lowest 6th player score. Craig Collins led the way shooting a 71.
- A the district meet at Pheasant Ridge in Cedar Falls: Hempstead’s Joey Kaesbauer qualified for state as an individual turning in a 72. Senior finished 5th with a 319 while Hempstead was 7th with 326 followed by Western Dubuque in 8th scoring a 329.
College Volleyball
- Clarke 3, Culver Stockton 1
College Men’s Soccer
- Clarke vs Mt. Mercy PPD. due to lighting
College Women’s Soccer
- Clarke 1, Mount Mercy 0
College Women’s Tennis
- Wartburg 5, Dubuque 4