Area Scoreboard (10/25)
High School Volleyball
IOWA REGIONAL SEMI-FINALS
Class 5A Region 7
- #6 Hempstead 3, Senior 0 (Hempstead hosts #11 Iowa City West on Monday 10/30)
Class 4A Region 8
- #2 Wahlert 3, #14 Western Dubuque 0 (Wahlert hosts #10 North Scott on Monday 10/30)
Class 3A Region 7
- #9 Dyersville Beckman 3, Camanche 0 (Beckman meets #7 Davenport Assumption at Anamosa on Monday 10/30)
ILLINOIS REGIONAL SEMI-FINALS
Class 2A at Galena
- Galena 2, Byron 0 (Galena meets Dakota on Thursday night 7:00pm)
Class 1A at Scales Mound
- River Ridge 2, Stockton 1 (River Ridge meets Durand on Thursday night 7:00pm)
College Volleyball
- Luther 3, Loras 1
- Clarke 3, Peru State 1
College Men’s Soccer
- Dubuque 0, Luther 0 (2 OT)
- Loras 2, Central 1 (8 straight win for the Duhawks)
- Culver Stockton 7, Clarke 2
- UW Platteville 0, Wartburg 0 (2 OT)
College Women’s Soccer
- Dubuque 2, Luther 0
- Loras 1, Central 1 (2OT)
- Clarke 2, Culver Stockton 1 (OT)