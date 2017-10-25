Listen Live
Area Scoreboard (10/25)

October 25, 2017   Sports

High School Volleyball

IOWA REGIONAL SEMI-FINALS

Class 5A Region 7

  • #6 Hempstead 3, Senior 0 (Hempstead hosts #11 Iowa City West on Monday 10/30)

Class 4A Region 8

  • #2 Wahlert 3, #14 Western Dubuque 0 (Wahlert hosts #10 North Scott on Monday 10/30)

Class 3A Region 7

  • #9 Dyersville Beckman 3, Camanche 0 (Beckman meets #7 Davenport Assumption at Anamosa on Monday 10/30)

ILLINOIS REGIONAL SEMI-FINALS

Class 2A at Galena

  • Galena 2, Byron 0 (Galena meets Dakota on Thursday night 7:00pm)

Class 1A at Scales Mound

  • River Ridge 2, Stockton 1 (River Ridge meets Durand on Thursday night 7:00pm)

College Volleyball

  • Luther 3, Loras 1
  • Clarke 3, Peru State 1

College Men’s Soccer

  • Dubuque 0, Luther 0 (2 OT)
  • Loras 2, Central 1 (8 straight win for the Duhawks)
  • Culver Stockton 7, Clarke 2
  • UW Platteville 0, Wartburg 0 (2 OT)

College Women’s Soccer

  • Dubuque 2, Luther 0
  • Loras 1, Central 1 (2OT)
  • Clarke 2, Culver Stockton 1 (OT)
