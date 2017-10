Area Scoreboard (10/24)

High School Volleyball

IOWA

Regional Quarterfinals

Class 2A Region 7

Bellevue 3, Cascade 0 (Bellevue vs North Cedar Thursday night at Cascade)

Class 1A Region 7

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 3, Morningstar Academy 0 (Marquette at #2 Springville on Thursday night)

Class 3A, 4A, and 5A tourney continues tonight in the semi-finals: Class 5A: #6 Hempstead hosts Senior, Class 4A: #2 Wahlert hosts #14 Western Dubuque, Class 3A: #9 Dyersville Beckman Catholic hosts Camanche.

ILLINOIS

1A Regional Quarterfinal at Scales Mound

Stockton 2, East Dubuque 0 (Stockton meets River Ridge tonight 6:30)

2A Regional Quarterfinal at Galena