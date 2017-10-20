Area Scoreboard (10/20)
High School Cross Country
- Area teams qualifying for the State Cross Country Meet next weekend in Fort Dodge: Class 4A Boys: Hempstead and Senior. Class 1A Bellevue advanced to state by winning the Solon qualifier. In Girls Class 4A both Senior and Hempstead advanced (Mia Rampton of Senior won the medalist honors at the Pleasant Valley qualifier). Class 3A: Wahlert won at the Solon qualifier . Class 2A: Cascade. Class 1A: Bellevue Marquette Catholic, also qualifying Kailey Miller of Bellevue.
High School Volleyball
WISCONSIN REGIONAL SEMI-FINALS
Division 2
- Platteville 3, Richland Center 2 (Platteville at Mt. Horeb tomorrow night)
Division 3
- #3 Cuba City 3, Marshall 0 (Cuba City hosts Darlington tomorrow night)
- Darlington 3, Brodhead 2
- Wisconsin Heights 3, Mineral Point 0
Division 4
- Southwestern 3, Iowa Grant 0 (Southwestern at Seneca tomorrow night)
- Seneca 3, Highland 0
- #7 Benton 3, Potosi 1 (Benton at River Ridge tomorrow night)
- #4 River Ridge 3, Kickapoo 0
College Men’s Soccer
- Loras 3, U-W Whitewater 0