Area Scoreboard (10/18)
High School Volleyball
IOWA REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Class 2A
- Cascade 3, Clayton Ridge 1
Tonight:
Class 4A: Western Dubuque hosts Maquoketa (winner at Wahlert on Tuesday)
Class 3A: Dyersville Beckman will host Monticello
WISCONSIN REGIONAL TOURNAMENT (first round)
Division 2
- Platteville 3, Dodgeville 0
Division 3
- Cuba City 3, New Glarus 0
- Marshall 3, Boscobel 1
- Darlington 3, Parkview 0
- Waterloo 3, Fennimore 0
- Mineral Point 3, Cambridge 0
- Wisconsin Heights 3, Lancaster 0
Division 4
- Iowa Grant 3, Ithaca 0
- Southwestern 3, Riverdale 0
- Benton 3, Belmont 0
- Potosi 3, Cassville 0
- River Ridge 3, Shullsburg 0
High School Girls Swimming
- Wahlert defended their City championship last night. The Golden Eagles won 9 of 12 events totaling 166.5, Senior was 2nd with 85.5, Hempstead had 76.
College Volleyball
- Dubuque 3, Iowa Wesleyan 0 (Dubuque now 24-2 on the season)
- Mount Mercy 3, Clarke 0
College Men’s Soccer
- Loras 3, Wartburg 2 (OT)
- Grand View 6, Clarke 0
College Women’s Soccer
- #17 Loras 1, #21 Wartburg 1 (2 OT)
- Grand View 2, Clarke 1
College Men’s Golf
- Clarke finished 22nd following the second round of the NAIA National Preview Meet at TPC Deere Run. The Pride shaved 8 strokes off their first round score and finished with a 325. J.T. Kruzich led Clarke yesterday with a 77. Andrew Gates shot another 80. His total 160 placed him tied for 62nd.