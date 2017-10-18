Listen Live
Area Scoreboard (10/18)

October 18, 2017   Sports

High School Volleyball

IOWA REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Class 2A

  • Cascade 3, Clayton Ridge 1

Tonight:

Class 4A: Western Dubuque hosts Maquoketa (winner at Wahlert on Tuesday)

Class 3A: Dyersville Beckman will host Monticello

WISCONSIN REGIONAL TOURNAMENT (first round)

Division 2

  • Platteville 3, Dodgeville 0

Division 3

  • Cuba City 3, New Glarus 0
  • Marshall 3, Boscobel 1
  • Darlington 3, Parkview 0
  • Waterloo 3, Fennimore 0
  • Mineral Point 3, Cambridge 0
  • Wisconsin Heights 3, Lancaster 0

Division 4

  • Iowa Grant 3, Ithaca 0
  • Southwestern 3, Riverdale 0
  • Benton 3, Belmont 0
  • Potosi 3, Cassville 0
  • River Ridge 3, Shullsburg 0

High School Girls Swimming

  • Wahlert defended their City championship last night. The Golden Eagles won 9 of 12 events totaling 166.5, Senior was 2nd with 85.5, Hempstead had 76. 

College Volleyball

  • Dubuque 3, Iowa Wesleyan 0 (Dubuque now 24-2 on the season)
  • Mount Mercy 3, Clarke 0

College Men’s Soccer

  • Loras 3, Wartburg 2 (OT)
  • Grand View 6, Clarke 0

College Women’s Soccer

  • #17 Loras 1, #21 Wartburg 1 (2 OT)
  • Grand View 2, Clarke 1

College Men’s Golf

  • Clarke finished 22nd following the second round of the NAIA National Preview Meet at TPC Deere Run. The Pride shaved 8 strokes off their first round score and finished with a 325. J.T. Kruzich led Clarke yesterday with a 77. Andrew Gates shot another 80. His total 160 placed him tied for 62nd.
