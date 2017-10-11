Area Scoreboard (10/11)
High School Volleyball
IOWA
- #2 4A Wahlert 3, #5 5A Linn-Mar 0
- #6 5A Hempstead 3, #15 Cedar Rapids Prairie 0
- Iowa City High 3, Senior 0
- In Wamac Conference pool play: Western Dubuque went 3-0 with victories over Central Dewitt, Marion and South Tama while Dyersville Beckman defeated Anamosa, Independence, and Vinton-Shellsburg .
- Bellevue Marquette Catholic 3, Ed-Co 2
- At the River Valley Conference Tournament: Bellevue defeated Midland and Northeast Goose Lake by 2-0 scores. Cascade lost to Iowa City Regina and North Cedar.
WISCONSIN
- Cuba City 3, Iowa Grant 0
- Darlington 3, Southwestern 2
- Benton 3, River Ridge 0
- Platteville 3, Dodgeville 0
- Boscobel 3, Mineral Point 0
ILLINOIS
- Galena 2, Lanark Eastland 0
College Volleyball
- Dubuque 3, Grinnell 0
- UW Whitewater 3, UW Platteville 0
College Men’s Soccer
- Graceland 6, Clarke 0
College Women’s Soccer
- Graceland 4, Clarke 2