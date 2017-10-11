Listen Live
Delays and Cancellations

Area Scoreboard (10/11)

October 11, 2017   Sports

High School Volleyball

IOWA

  • #2 4A Wahlert 3, #5 5A Linn-Mar 0
  • #6 5A Hempstead 3, #15 Cedar Rapids Prairie 0
  • Iowa City High 3, Senior 0
  • In Wamac Conference pool play: Western Dubuque went 3-0 with victories over Central Dewitt, Marion and South Tama while Dyersville Beckman defeated Anamosa, Independence, and Vinton-Shellsburg .
  • Bellevue Marquette Catholic 3, Ed-Co 2
  • At the River Valley Conference Tournament: Bellevue defeated Midland and Northeast Goose Lake by 2-0 scores. Cascade lost to Iowa City Regina and North Cedar.

WISCONSIN

  • Cuba City 3, Iowa Grant 0
  • Darlington 3, Southwestern 2
  • Benton 3, River Ridge 0
  • Platteville 3, Dodgeville 0
  • Boscobel 3, Mineral Point 0

ILLINOIS

  • Galena 2, Lanark Eastland 0

College Volleyball

  • Dubuque 3, Grinnell 0
  • UW Whitewater 3, UW Platteville 0

College Men’s Soccer

  • Graceland 6, Clarke 0

College Women’s Soccer

  • Graceland 4, Clarke 2
Print Friendly, PDF & Email