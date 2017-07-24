Most Area Rivers Back Below Flood Stage

Most of the rivers in our listening area have now fallen below flood stage, or never got there in the first place. The Mississippi River at Dubuque topped out at 15.5 feet on Saturday afternoon, about a foot and a half short of flood stage. At Guttenberg, the river just began to recede earlier this morning after reaching a level of 11.6 feet. That’s only a few inches from flood stage. One area river that is still above flood stage is the Pecatonica at Darlington. It topped out at 15.3 feet on Saturday, reaching into “moderate flooding” as defined by the National Weather Service. It’s currently at 13.6 feet, which is just slightly above the minor flood stage.