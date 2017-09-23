Area High School Football Scores
IOWA
Class 4A District 6
Senior 42, Davenport West 28
North Scott 38, Hempstead 0
Pleasant Valley 55, Western Dubuque 41
Class 3A District 4
Clear Creek-Amana 35, Center Point-Urbana 14
Marion 62, Maquoketa 21
West Delaware 55, Central DeWitt 24
Class 2A District 4
Cascade 34, Monticello 14
North Fayette Valley 46, Oelwein 8
Union La Porte City 41, Dyersville Beckman 6
Waukon 51, Waterloo Columbus 7
Class 1A District 3
Clayton Ridge 36, Jesup 6
Durant 48, North Cedar 21
Maquoketa Valley 35, Tipton 16
WISCONSIN
Southwest WI
River Valley 42, Dodgeville 0
Lancaster 42, Richland Center 7
Prairie du Chien 21, Platteville 14
SWAL
Darlington 15, Cambridge 13
Cuba City 61, Boscobel 6
Fennimore 67, Southwestern 6
Mineral Point 34, Iowa-Grant 24
Six Rivers
Black Hawk 50, Benton/Scales Mound (IL) 0
Highland 22, Cashton 7
Potosi/Cassville 63, Shullsburg 14
River Ridge 44, Cochrane-Fountain City 38
Illinois
West Carroll 46, Galena 6
Amboy Lamoille 33, East Dubuque 7