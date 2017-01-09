Application Deadline Approaching for Citizens Police Academy

Time is running short for people to sign up for the upcoming edition of the Dubuque Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy. For the past 20 years, the department has hosted small groups of citizens and given them an inside look at the inner workings of the department. Dubuque Police Lt. Steve Olsen says people who have gone through the academy have a better idea of what’s happening when they see police in the community. Olsen says there are a few requirements that people interested in the Citizens Police Academy have to meet. The deadline to apply is next Friday, January 20. Applications can be picked up at the Law Enforcement Center on Iowa Street, or can be downloaded from the City of Dubuque website.