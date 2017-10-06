Anti-Nuclear Group Wins Peace Prize…Aussie Police Investigating Vegas Shooter’s Girlfriend…Trump: “Calm Before the Storm”

OSLO, Norway (AP) – The director of the anti-nuclear campaign that won this year’s Nobel Peace Prize says that “it sends a message to all nuclear-armed states and all states that continue to rely on nuclear weapons for security that it is unacceptable behavior.” Beatrice Fihn, executive director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, told reporters that “we can’t threaten to indiscriminately slaughter hundreds of thousands of civilians in the name of security. That’s not how you build security.”

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Australian police are assisting their U.S. counterparts on the investigation into Las Vegas shooter’s girlfriend Marilou Danley. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports that Philippines-born Danley became an Australian citizen after moving to the Gold Coast in Queensland state and marrying a local man. ABC says she lived there for some 10 years until the late 1980s. Australian officials have not elaborated on Danley’s time or citizenship in Australia.

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A firefighter says he was driving his station’s engine back from a call for a minor car crash when hundreds of hysterical people began swarming the vehicle in Las Vegas. Brian Emery recalled Thursday that gunfire suddenly rang out as his crew became the first to respond to the deadliest shooting in modern American history simply by coincidence.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has delivered a foreboding message, telling reporters as he posed for photos with his senior military leaders that this might be “the calm before the storm.” When a reporter asked, “What storm?” Trump responded, “You’ll find out.” He also praised those assembled for the photo, saying, “We have the world’s great military people in this room, I will tell you that.”

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The U.S. military says it has halted some exercises with Gulf countries over the ongoing diplomatic crisis targeting Qatar. U.S. Central Command told The Associated Press on Friday: “We are opting out of some military exercises out of respect for the concept of inclusiveness and shared regional interests.” The crisis, which began in June, has seen four Arab countries allied with the U.S. launch a boycott of Qatar, home to a major American military base.