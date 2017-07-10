Another School Board Candidate In Dubuque

Another candidate has tossed their hat in the ring for a seat on the Dubuque School Board. Alan Temperly works for Platinum Supplemental Insurance in Dubuque and filed his nomination papers this week as a candidate for a four-year term on the board. The 52 year old Temperly, who has a daughter that will be a sophomore at Senior this year says he’s running because he’s always had aspirations of being a public servant. Although he’s is a member of the Dubuque Bulldog’s Lacrosse Association and a member of the Dubuque Senior Saints Board of Directors, this will be Temperly’s first run for public office. Temperly is now one of five people to announce a run for one of the three open seats on the school board. Incumbents Terra Siegert and Jim Prochaska said they are running for re-election. Maria Benham, President and CEO of the Dubuque Regional Humane Society and businessman Chuck Seymour have announced their candidacies as well. The school board election is September 12th.