Another Phone Scam Surfaces In Jo Daviess County
Phone scams don’t end just because the holidays are over. In fact the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public about a possible phone scam that has surfaced in the county. According to a release the caller telephones a resident and will either impersonate a family member who is in need of money, or claim they are an attorney representing a family member who is in legal trouble and in need of money. The scammer then attempts to convince the victim to wire a large amount of money to help the family member. If you or anyone you know experience this or a similar scam contact the sheriff’s office or your local police department.