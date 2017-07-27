Another Girl Injured After Fall at Backbone

A second hiker has been hospitalized after falling from a bluff at Delaware County’s Backbone State Park. The latest incident happened on Monday, when a 17-year-old from Cedar Rapids dropped nearly 80 feet. The girl was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She’s said to have suffered multiple fractures. You’ll remember that back in late May another girl had to be airlifted to Iowa City after falling 60 feet from a cliff at Backbone. That girl, 8-year-old Marta Wehrspann of Jesup, is said to be recovering well from her injuries. Her mother posted to an online journal this week that Marta is home from the hospital and is now walking and talking. She attends physical therapy a couple times per week, and is scheduled to have surgery on her skull next month. Doctors had to remove a part of her skull to reduce the pressure on her brain after her fall.