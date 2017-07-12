Another Dubuque School Board Candidate Tosses Hat In The Ring 

The field is getting crowded, as another person has entered the race for one of the three open seats on the Dubuque School Board this year. Candace Raymond filed papers with the district for a four-year term on the board today. Raymond is the fifth person to officially file papers for the election. Incumbents Jim Prochaska and Terra Siegert have file their necessary paperwork, as has challengers Alan Temperly of Dubuque and Chuck Seymour of Peosta. Maria Benham, President and CEO at the Dubuque Regional Humane Society says she will run for one of the seats, but has yet to file papers. The deadline to file is 5 p.m. on August 3rd. the election is September 12th.