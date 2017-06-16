Another Downtown Power Outage

For the third consecutive day, a power outage impacted Alliant Energy customers in downtown Dubuque. This morning’s outage was caused by thunderstorms that rolled through the area last night. Both broken tree limbs and lightning strikes damaged Alliant equipment that served the downtown area. That had knocked several hundred people’s power out. At about 8:30 this morning, Alliant disconnected service to a total of 1,800 customers so they could repair equipment that had been damaged. That put all of the affected customers back online. Each of this week’s outages have been storm-related. With the possibility for severe weather in the forecast again tonight and tomorrow, an Alliant spokesperson says the company is prepared to respond to additional outages if they happen.