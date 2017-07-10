Another Body Pulled from Mississippi

A body was pulled from the Mississippi River for the second time in three days yesterday morning. According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, local fishermen called dispatchers to report a body in the water a few minutes before 11:30 AM. The body was located just to the south of Massey Marina. A release from the sheriff’s department says the body appears to have been in the water for some time. That made it impossible for authorities to identify the remains at the scene. Instead, the body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Ankeny. The discovery comes just two days after another body was pulled from the river. The remains of railroad bridge operator Jim Wagner were located early Friday morning. He’d fallen from the Railroad Bridge over the Mississippi last Monday morning.