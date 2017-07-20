Animals from Southern States Relocated to Dubuque Humane Society

A Dubuque animal shelter will soon be home to more than one hundred animals from southern US states. The dogs and cats are being moved to the Dubuque Regional Humane Society because the shelters they had been at all have high euthanasia rates. About 120 dogs and cats will come to Dubuque over the next couple weeks. Between now and then, donations of items used to care for the animals are being accepted, according to Melissa Palfrey of the humane society. The southern dogs and cats are all expected to be at the humane society by the end of August.