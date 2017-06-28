Animal Bites on the Rise in Dubuque

Residents of Dubuque appear to be more likely to be bitten by an animal this year. That’s because the number of animal biting incidents has ticked up, and currently sits 15 ahead of last year’s total. But city health specialist Mary Rose Corrigan says most animal bites happen in the spring and summer. Earlier this month, two dog biting incidents were reported within just a couple hours of each other. Last year, there were eight animal bites where the health department had to ask the public for its help locating the animal or its owner. There have been seven such incidents already this year. Corrigan says that when a bite incident happens, the next 72 hours are critical for the victim. Pet owners can be fined if they are found in violation of the city’s animal control ordinance. The year with the highest number of animal bites reported in Dubuque was 2013.