“Angel Shot” Could Protect From Dangerous Situations

Dubuque bar patrons who find themselves in an uncomfortable or dangerous situation could have a new way to signal for help. Bars in several states have recently been in the news for offering a so-called “angel shot.” If someone at the bar is concerned for their safety, but doesn’t want to draw attention, they can order the shot from the bar. Bartenders have been trained to take the hint that the person needs help. Dubuque Police Lt. Scott Baxter doesn’t know if any local bars are offering the service, but says the department would support any that does. Baxter sees the “angel shot” as one more method people can use to get themselves out of a potentially dangerous situation. Baxter encourages everyone to keep an eye out for their fellow customers’ safety when in a bar. He says people shouldn’t hesitate to alert a bar employee or police if something is wrong. Most bars that offer the “angel shot” have several variations of it, depending on the severity of the situation. Ordering it with ice is a signal to call a taxi, while getting the shot with lime indicates the customer wants police called.