Americans keep Cup…Busch wins at Dover…Scherzer says he’s fine…Stanton falls 1 short

JERSEY CITY (AP) – The United States completed a convincing 19-11 win over the International team to take the Presidents Cup for the seventh straight time. The Americans entered yesterday’s singles with a 14 1/2 to 3 1/2 lead and clinched the title on the second match as Daniel Berger took a 2-and-1 victory.

DOVER, Del. (AP) – Kyle Busch picked up his fourth Cup victory of the year by passing Chase Elliott in traffic with two laps remaining at Dover International Speedway. Elliott led for 138 laps but was denied his first Cup victory in 70 career starts. The playoff field is down to 12 drivers after Ryan Newman, Austin Dillon, Daytona 500 champion Kurt Busch and Brickyard 400 winner Kasey Kahne (kayn) were eliminated.

WASHINGTON (AP) -Washington Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer says an MRI exam on his right hamstring shows he just tweaked it and did not strain the muscle during Saturday’s game against Pittsburgh. Scherzer said it’s too soon to say whether he would be available able to pitch Friday in Game 1 of NL East champion Washington’s NL Division Series against the reigning World Series champion Chicago Cubs. However, he also said that he does not think the leg issue is a big deal and that he is able to run.

MIAMI (AP) – Giancarlo Stanton came up short in his bid to become the sixth player to hit at least 60 homers in a season, ending up with major league-highs of 59 home runs and 132 RBIs following the Marlins’ 8-5 loss to Atlanta. Stanton was inserted into the leadoff spot to give him a better opportunity to get his milestone homer. He went 2-for-5 and struck out in the ninth inning before receiving a standing ovation and taking a curtain call.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Terry Collins has announced that he is stepping down after a team-record seven seasons as manager of the New York Mets. Collins was the oldest manager in the majors and recently stated he had no plans to retire after this season, but he said yesterday that it was time to leave. The Mets were 551-583 under Collins, winning the 2015 National League pennant and advancing to the 2016 wild-card game.