Altuve hits 3 homers vs. Bosox…Red Sox lose Nunez…Bauer, Tribe blanks Yanks…Pats win

HOUSTON (AP) – Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve became the ninth player in major league history to homer three times in a postseason game, leading an 8-2 rout of Boston in Game 1 of the AL Division Series. Altuve hit a pair of solo homers off Red Sox starter Chris Sale and added a third against reliever Austin Maddox. Alex Bregman also homered and Justin Verlander allowed two runs over six innings to improve to 7-0 since being acquired by Houston on Aug. 31.

HOUSTON – Red Sox designated hitter Eduardo Nunez will miss the rest of the AL Division Series against Houston after reinjuring his right knee in the first inning of Thursday’s loss to the Astros. Nunez missed 19 of the Red Sox’s last 20 regular-season games with a knee injury and was wearing a heavy brace when he pulled up running to first base on a groundout. MLB has allowed the Red Sox to replace Nunez with outfielder Chris Young on the series roster.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Trevor Bauer and Jay Bruce were the stars as the Cleveland Indians took the opener of their AL Division Series, 4-0 over the New York Yankees. Bauer carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and limited the Yanks to a pair of hits with eight strikeouts over 6 2/3s. Bruce smacked a two-run homer and hit a sacrifice fly after scoring the game’s first run on a double-play grounder. Game 2 this afternoon at 4:08

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Tom Brady passed for a touchdown and Stephen Gostkowski hit four field goals as the New England Patriots earned a 19-14 win over Tampa Bay. The Patriots surrendered 409 total yards but just two scores after entering the game with the NFL’s worst defense. Buccaneers kicker Nick Folk missed three field goals, including a 31-yarder that would have cut a nine-point deficit to six in the closing minutes.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) – Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr returned to the practice field four days after breaking a bone in his back. Carr took snaps and threw a few light passes during yesterday’s open period of practice. E.J. Manuel is expected to start Sunday for the Raiders against Baltimore in a matchup of 2-2 teams.