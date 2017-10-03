Alliant’s Dubuque Solar Projects Nearing Completion

A pair of solar energy projects being built in and around Dubuque are nearing completion. Alliant Energy is currently constructing so-called “solar gardens” west of Dubuque on Humke Road and in the industrial area just east of the Historic Millwork District. According to Alliant spokesperson Justin Foss, the company is now making the final checks on those projects. The array being built on Humke Road will be the largest solar farm in Iowa, with a capability of producing five megawatts of power. Alliant is looking to host some city leaders to show them the progress later this month. Completion of the downtown project will happen further into the winter, so Alliant won’t show off that site until next spring. Foss says Alliant will take the lessons it learns building the Dubuque solar gardens and apply them to future projects. Alliant has several wind and solar constructions underway in Iowa at the moment. When they all come online, the company expects to produce as much as one-third of its electricity from renewable sources.