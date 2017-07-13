Alliant: Power Restored to as Many Customers as Possible

The power company that serves Dubuque is confident that it has restored service to as many customers as it is able. The Alliant Energy website still lists about thirty customers as being without power. That’s down from a total of around 10-thousand during the worst of Tuesday night’s storm. Company spokesman Justin Foss the remaining customers all had structural damage to their homes that is preventing crews from getting them turned back on. Alliant brought in crews from all over eastern Iowa – including places like Oelwein and Clinton – to help restore service in the Dubuque area yesterday. Foss says those workers were at it from well before the sun was up through most of the night last night. According to Foss, the intensity of the storm and the placement of some of the area’s power lines made things difficult for crews. Most of the customers still without power are located in Asbury and just outside of Dubuque’s northern and western city limits.