Alliant Crews Working to Restore Power

As many as 10,000 residents of Dubuque County were without power during the worst of the storms last night and early this morning. But Alliant Energy crews have been able to cut that number in half and hope to get power fully restored by later this afternoon. Alliant spokesman Justin Foss says the utility has called in repair crews from across eastern Iowa to work on the damage in the Dubuque area. Damage caused by high winds has been the biggest issue Alliant’s workers have run into. That includes power poles that were snapped, as well as lines knocked down by falling trees and limbs. Foss urges people to be both patient and cautious as they begin clean-up efforts. Alliant crews are working as quickly as they can, but Foss says additional rain and storms are hampering their efforts. Alliant’s website currently lists 76 local outages across Dubuque County. About 2,000 customers are still without service.