All MVC Baseball

The All Mississippi Valley Conference baseball teams have been announced.

State qualifier Wahlert Catholic’s Austin Savary was named the Mississippi Division Player of the Year and a first team choice. Golden Eagle teammates Ryan Rogers and Alex Timp were selected to the second team. Spencer Goedt and Jimmy McDermott were chosen Honorable Mention.

Senior and Hempstead each had one player chosen to the Valley Division first team: T.J. Deardorff of Senior and Will Courtney of Hempstead. Landing second team accolades from Senior: Cameron Steffen, Nick Weber, and Carter Stevens and from Hempstead: Connor Duax and Lucas Duax. Honorable Mention selections included: Max Muehring and P.J. Connolly of Hempstead along with Sam Link and Erik Tupper of Senior.