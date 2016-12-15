Alcohol Sales Rise in Iowa, Dubuque County

Residents of Dubuque County increased their alcohol purchases in Fiscal Year 2106. That’s according to the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, which released its annual report on Wednesday. Alcohol sales in Dubuque County increased by about 3.3% over the previous year. With sales of more than 158,000 gallons of alcohol, Dubuque County ranks 6th in the state, just slightly ahead of Story County. The increase in sales in Dubuque County helped to offset decreases in several surrounding counties. Clayton, Jackson, and Jones counties all saw alcohol sales drop. But in Delaware County, sales were up about 9.5%. As a whole, the state saw sales increase by about four percent, up to nearly $298 million. For at least the 5th consecutive year, Black Velvet was the best selling liquor brand in Iowa.