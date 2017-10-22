Alabama dominates in football…Astros to World Series…Hockey trades

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Bo Scarbrough had two fourth-down touchdown runs as No. 1 Alabama continued its domination of rival Tennessee with a 45-7 victory. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-0 in the traditional Third Saturday in October game under coach Nick Saban. The loss dealt another blow to the Volunteers and embattled coach Butch Jones, whose team is 0-4 in SEC play.

HOUSTON (AP) – The Houston Astros are going to the World Series for the first since their only other appearance in 2005. Charlie Morton and Lance McCullers combined on a three-hitter and the Astros homered twice to take Game 7 of the American League Championship Series, 4-0. The outcome sets up a Dodgers-Astros Fall Classic that will begin Tuesday in Los Angeles.

UNDATED (AP) – The Detroit Red Wings made two trades a day after their 4-3 overtime loss to Washington left them 4-3-1. The Penguins have acquired forward Riley Sheahan and a 2018 fifth-round draft pick from the Red Wings for forward Scott Wilson and a 2018 third-round draft pick. Detroit also sent defenseman Ryan Sproul to the Rangers for forward Matt Puempel.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Bernhard Langer matched the course record with a 9-under 63 to take a three-stroke lead in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. Langer had nine birdies in his second straight bogey-free round to reach 14-under and move comfortably in front of Vijay Singh.