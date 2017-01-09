Airport Shooting Suspect in Court…Rains Could Bring Flooding to West Coast…Suicide Bombings in Nigeria

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – The Iraq war veteran accused of shooting five people to death and wounding six others at a crowded airport baggage claim at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale airport is scheduled to appear in federal court today. Twenty-six-year-old Esteban Santiago faces airport violence and firearms charges that could mean the death penalty if he’s convicted.

UNDATED (AP) – Another storm is bringing rain and the potential of the worst flooding in more than a decade to the West coast. Forecasters are warning of heavy rains in northern California and Nevada through the middle of the week along with an ice storm in Oregon. Another storm caused weekend flooding and mudslides. On the East Coast, four deaths are being blamed on storms, which dropped more than a foot of snow in southern New England.

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) – Police in Nigeria say five suicide bombers trying to infiltrate Nigeria’s northeastern city of Maiduguri have died in explosions that killed at least three civilians. Last night’s blasts happened about 6 miles apart. Police say three men strapped into explosive vests fired assault rifles as they approached a military checkpoint. Two hours later, two female bombers blew themselves up.

VATICAN CITY (AP) – Pope Francis is urging Europe to rediscover its true identity as the continent copes with refugee waves, Britain’s exit from the EU and what the pope calls the “homicidal madness” of religious-inspired violence. Francis devoted his annual foreign policy speech today to promoting peace at a time of mass migrations, economic stagnation and violent extremism across the globe.

PARIS (AP) – Police in France say they’ve arrested 16 people in connection with the October armed robbery of reality star Kim Kardashian West. Robbers forced their way into the private Paris residence where Kardashian West was staying, tied her up, locked her in a bathroom and held her at gunpoint before making off with more than $10 million in jewelry. Media reports say police tracked down the suspects through DNA evidence found at the residence.